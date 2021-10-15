Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 526,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 18.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 56.8% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on C. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

Shares of C opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.