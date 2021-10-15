Citigroup Increases SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $424.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $335.00 to $424.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s previous close.

SE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.62.

NYSE:SE opened at $345.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.25. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $155.10 and a fifty-two week high of $359.84. The firm has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SEA will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in SEA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,049 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

