Citigroup Increases SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $424.00

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $335.00 to $424.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s previous close.
SE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.62.
NYSE:SE opened at $345.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.25. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $155.10 and a fifty-two week high of $359.84. The firm has a market cap of $186.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in SEA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,049 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
