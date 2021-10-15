Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $86.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.
Shares of NYSE:C opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.95.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
