Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $86.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on C. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

