City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 508.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

City Developments stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. City Developments has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $6.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.0822 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. City Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDEVY shares. CLSA raised City Developments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

About City Developments

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

