Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.53

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $109.53 and last traded at $107.92, with a volume of 223512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.14.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.70.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.27.
In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile (NYSE:CLH)
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.