Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 154,500 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $42,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $257,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 42.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 14.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $57.06 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 582.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.91.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.