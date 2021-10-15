Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 103,824 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 102.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.37% of Five Below worth $39,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $187.78 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.59 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

