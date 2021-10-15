Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 273,820 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,821 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 273,820 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Devon Energy worth $32,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 42,987 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,285,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after purchasing an additional 298,581 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 478,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 45.2% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 43,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.9% during the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 43,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.01, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

