Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 206,173 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.41% of Owens Corning worth $41,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OC opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $109.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OC. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

