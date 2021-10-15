Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CBRE Group worth $35,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average of $89.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $101.66.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

