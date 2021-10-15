Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $41.44 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 515,426 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Copart worth $41,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Copart by 29.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after buying an additional 877,756 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Copart by 7,517.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after buying an additional 852,985 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at about $94,657,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at about $86,181,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Copart by 9.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $144.78 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $152.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.58 and a 200 day moving average of $133.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

