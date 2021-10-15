Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,393 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,749 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Teladoc Health worth $27,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 17.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2,637.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 278,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 268,383 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.28 and a 200-day moving average of $152.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,504 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

