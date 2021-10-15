Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,107 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Callaway Golf worth $29,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 9.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 157,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 77,194 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 673.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 103,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 90,501 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,320,000 after purchasing an additional 435,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY opened at $27.67 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELY. Raymond James upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

