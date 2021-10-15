Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the mining company will earn $6.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of CLF opened at $21.56 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

