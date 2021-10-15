Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $701.10

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 701.10 ($9.16) and traded as low as GBX 611 ($7.98). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 623.50 ($8.15), with a volume of 413,383 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £829.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 636.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 701.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Clinigen Group Company Profile (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.