CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Hits $3.27 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $5,520.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000771 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00022771 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,711,968 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

