Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires £20,304.80 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Mike Morgan bought 1,360 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($19.51) per share, with a total value of £20,304.80 ($26,528.35).

Mike Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mike Morgan sold 4,582 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,524 ($19.91), for a total value of £69,829.68 ($91,232.92).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,550.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,565.60. The stock has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,013 ($13.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Close Brothers Group to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.