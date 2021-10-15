CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $241.94

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.94 ($3.16) and traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.87). CLS shares last traded at GBX 224.50 ($2.93), with a volume of 83,564 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 237.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 241.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £914.60 million and a P/E ratio of 14.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. CLS’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £46,600 ($60,883.20).

CLS Company Profile (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

