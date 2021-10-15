CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,997,000 after acquiring an additional 772,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,942,000 after acquiring an additional 254,405 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,253,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,508,000 after acquiring an additional 139,322 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,868,000 after acquiring an additional 204,025 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE CMS opened at $60.94 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

