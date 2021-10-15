Coeur Mining, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

