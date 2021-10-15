Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Down 3.4%

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) shares were down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $21.92. Approximately 17,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 738,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,647,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,400,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.