Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.44. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 13,963 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $32.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Cohen & Company Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.75% of Cohen & Company Inc. as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

