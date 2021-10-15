Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the September 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE LDP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. 27,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,556. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,657,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

