Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Cohu worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cohu by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohu alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,438.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.