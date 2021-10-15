Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $360.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $507,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total value of $11,991,165.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 938,604 shares of company stock worth $243,067,560.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 11.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $9.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.11. The company had a trading volume of 177,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,534. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

