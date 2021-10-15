Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Down 12.6%

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) shares fell 12.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.97. 108,209 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 77,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.88 million and a PE ratio of 30.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.11.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.00 million. Analysts forecast that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

