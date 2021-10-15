Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Trimmed by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,157 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.64. 28,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,602. The stock has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

