Collective (CO2) Trading Down 23.5% This Week

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collective has a market capitalization of $180,019.10 and approximately $511.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Collective has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00043846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00207885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00093233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

About Collective

Collective (CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collective using one of the exchanges listed above.

