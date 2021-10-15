Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR) Trading Down 0.4%

Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 36,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 45,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.65.

Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A Company Profile (NYSE:CLBR)

Colombier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Colombier Acquisition Corp. is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

