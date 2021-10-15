ColossusXT 1-Day Volume Tops $24.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $24.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 78.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013083 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004365 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,227,753,836 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

