Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Columbia Banking System worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,896,000 after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 50.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 686,986 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $34.28 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.30%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

