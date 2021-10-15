Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Up 76.1% in September

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STK. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000.

NYSE:STK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 34,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,327. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $36.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

