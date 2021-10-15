Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $87,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $2,931,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 612,728 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,155,000 after acquiring an additional 165,400 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,714,041. The stock has a market cap of $246.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

