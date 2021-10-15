Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $30.97 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commercial Metals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Commercial Metals worth $25,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

