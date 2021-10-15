Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $5.03

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.03, but opened at $5.29. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 68,837 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 564.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 26.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

