Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $5.03

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.03, but opened at $5.29. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 68,837 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.