Compound (COMP) Price Hits $319.81 on Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.76 billion and $176.75 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $319.81 or 0.00521268 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 114.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

