Computacenter (LON:CCC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,686.27

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,686.27 ($35.10) and traded as high as GBX 2,748.54 ($35.91). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,736 ($35.75), with a volume of 64,507 shares trading hands.

CCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Computacenter from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,821.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,686.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 16.90 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Computacenter’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

