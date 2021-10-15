Connectome Trading 3.7% Higher This Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $129,372.32 and approximately $1.12 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00044546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00205786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00092350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

