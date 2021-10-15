CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Up 4.6%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.59 and last traded at $33.59. Approximately 2,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 427,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

CEIX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $287.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.