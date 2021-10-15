Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $93,671.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $882,032.32 and approximately $93,671.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00206872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00092491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

