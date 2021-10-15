ContentBox (BOX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $42,943.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $42,943.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

