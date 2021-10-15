ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,090,000 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the September 15th total of 24,990,000 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 75,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $474,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $87,420.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,348,540 shares of company stock worth $9,264,160 over the last 90 days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $947,580,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,543,000 after buying an additional 368,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after buying an additional 5,453,633 shares during the period. Apoletto Ltd raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apoletto Ltd now owns 5,436,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,594,000 after buying an additional 443,249 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after buying an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

WISH stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

