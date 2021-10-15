Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,081 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.54% of Continental Resources worth $75,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.66.

CLR stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.28%.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

