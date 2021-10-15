Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.29% from the company’s current price.
CTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.54.
Shares of CTS stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.98. The company had a trading volume of 495,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.32. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.22 and a 52 week high of C$13.09.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
