Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$14.50 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.29% from the company’s current price.

CTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.54.

Shares of CTS stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.98. The company had a trading volume of 495,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.32. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.22 and a 52 week high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$345.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

