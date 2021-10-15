Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the September 15th total of 930,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 832,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Core & Main stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 163,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.82.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

