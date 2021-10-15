Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the September 15th total of 930,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 832,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Core & Main stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 163,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.82.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.
