Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$42.27 million for the quarter.

Shares of SGI stock opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$75.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$0.84.

In other news, Director ZCR Corp. purchased 400,000 shares of Superior Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,598,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,455,321.28.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

