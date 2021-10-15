Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

CRSR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $24.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 7.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 232.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 106,271.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.