Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.96

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.96 and traded as low as C$5.70. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$5.71, with a volume of 502,806 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on CJR.B shares. CIBC upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.84.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

