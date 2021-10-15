Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,494 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,695,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 621,923 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,421,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $61,109,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,640,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,991,000 after buying an additional 175,002 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $40.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.