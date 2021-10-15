CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.02

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $109.02 and last traded at $107.04, with a volume of 38294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.97.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get CRA International alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $790.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.81.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. On average, analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $690,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total value of $1,283,821.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,778 shares in the company, valued at $14,058,540.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,182 shares of company stock worth $3,598,666. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CRA International by 64,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CRA International by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.